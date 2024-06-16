Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) announced the launch of their Eid Al Adha campaign, “Baytak Fel Jannah”, which aims to raise funds for the construction and maintenance of mosques in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The “Baytak Fel Jannah” campaign focuses on facilitating the donation process for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi by providing the latest digital payment technologies with a dedicated platform for collecting donations. The campaign involves the use of signage and cards with QR codes distributed to various mosques in Abu Dhabi, as well as a promotional campaign on Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s social media platforms.

Worshippers can scan the QR code via their smartphones to access the online payment platform and choose a donation amount and payment method, finishing the process in a few seconds.

The launch of “Baytak Fel Jannah” campaign comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Government's strategy to accelerate digital transformation and leverage technological advancements to enhance transparency and security in the fundraising process. The strategy also aims to provide easy-to-use methods for donors and save the time and effort in the process. This digital transformation would enable access to a wider audience and provide flexibility in payment options and methods.

“Baytak Fel Jannah”, in its first phase, will cover approximately 50 mosques across various areas of Abu Dhabi, out of a total of 400 mosques. The campaign is aimed at promoting participation by a wider range of community members to support mosque construction and maintenance. To this end, Awqaf Abu Dhabi seeks to provide the best sustainable means to facilitate the donation process using modern technology, away from the traditional donation boxes.

About Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi):

The Awqaf Abu Dhabi Authority was established by a law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to replace the Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), and all of SCMAF’s assets, rights and obligations were transferred to the Awqaf Abu Dhabi. The Awqaf Abu Dhabi is also the competent authority to manage all endowment affairs in Abu Dhabi.

In coordination with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the concerned authorities, the Awqaf Abu Dhabi will take the necessary measures to transfer the management of endowments located within the Emirate to it, including the listing, supervising, organizing and monitoring endowments, and issuing the necessary permits for endowment institutions in the Emirate.

The Awqaf Abu Dhabi will be also responsible for managing, developing, investing and preserving endowments and minors' funds through optimal management of funds and assets to ensure financial sustainability and a decent life. It is also tasked with establishing economic projects inside and outside the UAE by following the best safe investment practices and forming or contributing to companies and funds as necessary to invest funds inside and outside the UAE, in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and applicable laws.

The Awqaf Abu Dhabi has an ‘Investment Committee’, which includes a group of experts in the field of investment who are not employees of the Authority. The Investment Committee is responsible for making decisions related to the investment of minors’ funds and endowment and maximizing their returns in accordance with the best financial investment practices followed and in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Authority will organize and participate in events, conferences and seminars related to the management of endowments and minors' funds, in order to spread the culture of endowment, consolidate the values of charity and giving, and promote the concept of social solidarity among community members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

