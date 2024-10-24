Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the UAE’s leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, held a keel laying ceremony for its new 45-metre Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), the RABDAN FA-400. The ceremony marks a major milestone in the vessel’s development, symbolising the official start of the build process and reaffirming ADSB’s commitment to offering advanced naval vessels designed and built entirely in the UAE.

This RABDAN FA-400 represents the latest in ADSB's line of products, designed with full intellectual property (IP) ownership and constructed entirely in the UAE. The vessel is engineered for superior seakeeping capabilities across territorial and offshore missions and offers versatile support for military, search and rescue, surveillance, and coastal patrol operations.

The OPV will be demonstrated at NAVDEX 2025, where its capabilities will be showcased to key stakeholders.

This ceremony not only marks the beginning of the build process but also highlights ADSB’s mission to provide state-of-the-art naval vessels that bolster the UAE's maritime security and operational readiness.

