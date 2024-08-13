Qatar - As part of its social responsibilities and support for various needy segments of society, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation continued its humanitarian activities in supporting needy groups inside Qatar.

This confirms its constant keenness to support this segment of society and support their aspirations for a stable life.

The Foundation relies on its own capabilities to finance its charitable activities, ensuring continuity and reaching those who deserve support on a permanent basis.

July’s aid covered needy and poor families, as well as medical aid, bringing the total amount of aid to QR1,919,072.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes in light of the great interest the Foundation gives to charitable initiatives and projects within Qatar, which top its priorities.

Health and education

Considering that the fields of health and education reflect the vision of the institution and enhance its community presence, the month of July witnessed the provision of health assistance aimed at providing treatment for a number of medical cases at Hamad Medical Corporation who are in need, and whose health conditions impose financial burdens beyond their capabilities.

The Foundation supported this group to overcome these circumstances and support them for a stable, healthy life, with the value of health assistance reaching QR29,376.

The Foundation also continues its pioneering role at the educational level, as July witnessed a distinguished presence of the Foundation’s activities, with diverse contributions and forms of support, which accounted for the largest share of the total aid value for the last month, amounting to QR1,568,750.

The aid amount was distributed for paying tuition fees for a wide segment of students across all educational stages and supporting a number of educational institutions.

Financial aid

Within the framework of in-kind and financial assistance, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation adopts a flexible and effective mechanism that aims to support the largest segment of needy groups within Qatar.

The value of financial and in-kind assistance provided by the Foundation in July amounted to QR320,946.

Social solidarity

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterised by sustainability as they are self-financed, and their orientations focus on the principle of social solidarity, through keenness to provide continuous social assistance to needy and poor families and to alleviate the financial burdens they face.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

