Qatar-based businessman J K Menon has announced Rs2 lakh (nearly QR8,700) financial assistance for families of the victims of the recent Kuwait building fire.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Kuwait disaster, J K Menon, chairman of ABN Group and director of NORKA, said the memory of those who perished in the fire continues to bring tears to the eyes of their family members. He emphasised that those who died “were our brothers and that it is our responsibility to support” their families.

In a statement at the Loka Kerala Sabha, the ABN Group head announced that a financial assistance of Rs2 lakh would be provided to the families of those who died in the Kuwait disaster. The financial assistance will be provided through NORKA Roots. He also said that dependents of the deceased would be offered jobs in ABN Group companies.

J K Menon is the son of Padma Shri Adv. C K Menon. After the demise his father, J K Menon took over the responsibilities of various business groups of ABN Corporation.

While the central and state governments are acting swiftly to provide aid to the victims of the Kuwait disaster, J K Menon said that he considers it his duty to offer support in such interventions. He also added that he is committed to supporting efforts to protect the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

