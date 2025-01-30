Qatar-based charities have been officially licensed to collect Zakat funds for the holy month of Ramadan 1446H, the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced Wednesday.

The decision was made during an expanded meeting held by HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem.

The meeting was attended by General Manager of the Ministry of Social Development and Family's Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities Ibrahim Abdullah Al Dehaimi, Director of Awqaf's Zakat Affairs Department Mal Allah Abdul Rahman Al Jaber, CEO of Qatar Charity Yousef Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar Red Crescent Society Secretary-General Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, along with officials from charitable societies.

The agenda included procedures and mechanisms to collect Zakat funds in line with Law No. (12) of 2021 regarding the regulation of receiving and disbursing Zakat funds, in addition to the relevant Sharia decisions and regulations.

The attendees stressed the importance of adhering to the regulatory mechanisms that ensure oversight, transparency and good governance in the management of these funds, to achieve the noble goals of zakat in supporting needy groups and enhancing social solidarity. (QNA)

