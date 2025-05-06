Riyadh - Makkah Construction and Development Company reported 32.74% higher net profits at SAR 150 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared with SAR 113 million in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) surged to SAR 0.75 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.57 in Q1-24, as the financial results showed.

Moreover, the revenues jumped by 27.56% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 236 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 185 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 soared by 74.41% from SAR 86 million in Q4-24, while the revenues grew by 48.42% from SAR 159 million.

At the end of December 2024, Makkah Construction logged net profits amounting to SAR 411 million, which reflected a 23.05% YoY increase from SAR 334 million.

