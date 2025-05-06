Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial (EFIC) recorded an annual surge of 32% in net profit after tax to EGP 208.88 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 158.20 million.

Net revenues hiked by 63% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.27 billion in Q1-25 from EGP 779.640 million, according to the income statements.

As of 31 December 2024, EFIC’s consolidated net profits after tax jumped to EGP 1.75 billion from EGP 706.02 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

