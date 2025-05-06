SINGAPORE - Singapore Gulf Bank said on Tuesday that it had appointed former U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair Randal Quarles as vice chairman of its newly-formed global advisory board to support the digital lender's international growth strategy.

Singapore Gulf Bank said in a statement that the global advisory board would be chaired by Whampoa Group's founder Amy Lee.

Other board members include co-founder of China's largest online travel agency Ctrip Fan Min, founding CEO of Boyu Capital Louis Cheung and Beyon Digital's CEO Shaikh Mohamed Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Matrixport's chairman Wu Jihan and Jiangsu General Chamber of Commerce's president Fan Yurong are also members, Singapore Gulf Bank added.

Backed by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and Singapore-based investment group Whampoa Group, Singapore Gulf Bank is the first fully licensed digital bank in the Middle East and North Africa or MENA region, with permission to integrate customers from across the world digitally and to serve crypto clients, according to the statement. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui. Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)