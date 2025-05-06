Muscat: Oman’s growing focus on customer-centric business strategies will take centre stage later this month as the Oman CX Forum 2025 brings together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort on May 28.

Organised by Muscat Media Group in collaboration with Gulf Leaders Circle (GLC) and presented by Infoline, the forum will gather over 200 senior professionals from across sectors to explore how companies in Oman can elevate their customer experience (CX) strategies in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape.

With customer expectations rapidly evolving, the event promises timely and actionable insights from a high-profile lineup of speakers, including CX heads, strategists and solution providers. Attendees will engage with key themes such as the integration of AI and automation in service delivery, personalisation of the customer journey, loyalty-building strategies, and the use of data to drive CX outcomes. Discussions will also focus on embedding a customer-first mindset across organisations, empowering front-line teams, enhancing emotional connections with consumers, and delivering high-impact service experiences.

These conversations will be especially relevant to professionals from banking, insurance, retail, telecom, utilities, FMCG, healthcare, tourism, hospitality, education, and real estate—sectors where customer experience is increasingly seen as a key differentiator.

A highlight of the event will be the Oman CX Awards 2025, where leading brands across 35 product and service categories will be recognised based on nationwide consumer voting. Winners will receive the prestigious Times of Oman Best Brand in Customer Experience Award. The evening will also honour select CX professionals for their role in advancing customer-centric practices in the Sultanate.

Ahmed bin Essa Al Zedjali, CEO of Muscat Media Group, emphasised the strategic relevance of the forum: “Customer experience is no longer a support function—it is now central to brand reputation and long-term success. The Oman CX Forum 2025 will not only celebrate those getting it right but will also serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue on how organisations in Oman can enhance the way they engage, serve and retain their customers.”

The event is set to offer a valuable platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and recognising excellence, making it a must-attend for businesses looking to stay ahead in the CX space.

