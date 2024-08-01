RIYADH — The General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, has confirmed that Saudi Arabia provided more than $130 billion in humanitarian and relief aid between 1996 and 2024, benefiting 170 countries around the world.

He made the remarks on Saudi Arabia's relief and humanitarian efforts and projects around the world during his participation via video conferencing in a meeting organized by the National Council on US-Arab Relations, in the presence of the Council's CEO Delano Roosevelt.

Al-Rabeeah said KSrelief seeks, through its vision, to be a leading international center for relief and humanitarian activities by applying the highest standards in this field and the best practices related to governance. He stressed that the center's work is based on basic values ​​of neutrality, transparency, quality, professionalism, initiative, creativity, partnership building, and community support.

He explained that since the center's establishment in 2015, it has implemented approximately 3,009 projects in 100 countries with a value exceeding $6.94 billion, covering several vital sectors in partnership with 187 partners from international and UN organizations. He pointed out that Yemen received the lion's share of the center's projects, or 64% of the total aid, with a value exceeding $4.466 billion.

The center also implemented 992 projects dedicated to women around the world, benefiting more than 151 million women, at a value exceeding $653 million, in addition to 926 projects caring for children, benefiting more than 179 million children, at a value exceeding $888 million.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah pointed out that Saudi Arabia is among the countries that receive the most refugees, as their total number in Saudi Arabia is estimated at 1,093,926, including 561,911 from Yemen, 262,573 from Syria, and 269,442 from Myanmar. The country provides them with the opportunity to receive free treatment and education.

He also touched on Saudi efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic internationally, saying the Kingdom provided more than $824.29 million for this purpose. It despatched medical and preventive aid to more than 50 countries, he added..

The center has taken the initiative to establish a number of qualitative programs to support the Yemeni people, including the Saudi Mine Action Program (MASAM), which has so far succeeded in removing more than 453,000 mines from the Yemeni territory, Dr. Al-Rabeeah said, adding that 400 experts in mine clearance project. In addition, the Kingdom established artificial limb centers, especially for people who lost their limbs as a result of mine blasts, and a project to reintegrate children previously associated with armed conflict.

Regarding aid provided to some countries recently, Dr. Al-Rabeeah confirmed that Saudi Arabia has interacted since the first day of the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, as the total aid provided to the Palestinian people amounted to $185 million.

It also operated an air bridge consisting of 54 planes and a sea bridge using 8 ships and airdropped food aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip to overcome the closure of the border crossings by the Israeli occupation forces.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia provided $120 million to Sudan during the current crisis it is going through, and the Kingdom pledged to provide $400 million to Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in that country.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah also spoke about the launch of the “Saudi Hearing” volunteer program in Turkey for cochlear implants for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey and their rehabilitation. It is the largest voluntary humanitarian program for cochlear implants and hearing rehabilitation in the world.

