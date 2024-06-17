The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a project to distribute sacrificial meat in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen.

On the first day of Eid Al Adha, 279 sacrificial meat (livestock sacrifice) were distributed, benefiting 1,116 families, including People of Determination, patients, and the most needy categories in the Mukalla and Ghayl Ba Wazir districts in the governorate.

The project aims to distribute 904 sacrificial meat to 6,328 individuals in several districts of Hadramaut Governorate during the days of Tashriq ‘’11th, 12th and 13th of Dhul-Hijjah''.

The project is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects carried out by the UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the ERC, which aims to improve the living conditions of the most needy groups in the governorate and bring joy and happiness to them during the days of Eid Al Adha.

On this occasion, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Development and International Cooperation Advisor and ERC representative in Hadramaut, expressed his happiness in launching this project, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to support fraternal people of Yemen and provide assistance to needy families in Hadramaut.

He indicated that the distribution of sacrificial meat is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian ties and alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.

He explained that this project is part of a series of humanitarian projects implemented by the UAE's philanthropic organisation in various areas, aiming to enhance social solidarity and achieve cohesion among all members of society.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this humanitarian project.

Beneficiaries valued the efforts of the ERC team and its humanitarian role in various fields to face the difficult challenges experienced by Yemeni citizens in the Governorate of Hadramaut.

They also emphasised that the charitable initiative has brought joy and happiness to their families during this blessed religious occasion, expressing their gratitude to the UAE's leadership and people for their support.