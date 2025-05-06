Cairo – Abu Qir Fertilizers recorded 35.49% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 7.77 billion in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25.

The registered net profits were compared with EGP 12.05 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 5.27 as of 31 March 2025, compared to EGP 8.19 a year earlier.

Sales hiked by 20.31% to EGP 16.89 billion in 9M-24/25 from EGP 14.04 billion in 9M-23/24.

In the first half (H1) of FY24/25, the company’s non-consolidated net profits grew by 11.89% YoY to EGP 4.44 billion from EGP 3.98 billion.

