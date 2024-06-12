Qatar Airways has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), following a High-level Strategic Dialogue between Qatar and the United Nations. This collaboration will focus on joint advocacy, fundraising, and cargo services, enhancing Qatar Airways contributions to humanitarian efforts globally.

The strategic meeting was attended by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and Director of International Organisations Department at the Minstry of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as key UN figures including Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

The dialogue centered on the humanitarian agenda for the forthcoming year and exploring ways to augment Qatar’s private sector involvement in humanitarian initiatives.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: "Qatar Airways Group is proud to work hand-in-hand with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to support the organisation of humanitarian responses, especially during times of crises. Our cargo division is set to provide transportation of aid and emergency materials to our network of over 170 destinations and 70 freighter destinations. Qatar Airways continues to commit to fulfilling its humanitarian role through collaboration and advocacy through the coming years."

For his part, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said: "Ensuring that life-saving assistance can reach people in need, wherever they are, requires cooperation every step of the way," he continued, "With this partnership, Qatar Airways is showing how the private sector can help power humanitarian action around the world."

In alignment with this partnership, Qatar Airways Cargo pledges to transport up to 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid, leveraging its extensive network from Hamad International Airport, recognized as the World’s Best Airport by the Skytrax Airport Awards recently. The airlines cargo arm is the world’s largest air cargo operator and has a formidable fleet of 28 freighters, supplemented by over 200 passenger aircraft.

Further strengthening its humanitarian commitment, Qatar Airways renewed its alliance with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), promising an additional 400 tonnes of free cargo space to aid the agency in delivering essential supplies to communities in distress.

Over the past years, Qatar Airways has been a key contributor to the United Nations humanitarian objectives.

The new partnership with OCHA reinforces Qatar Airways dedication to supporting global humanitarian causes and underlines its ongoing commitment to the UN.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

