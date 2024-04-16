Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar makes new pledge o...
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar makes new pledge of $25mln to aid Sudan

Based on its duty toward fraternal Sudanese people

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 16, 2024
QATARSUDANPHILANTHROPY
PHOTO
Qatar announced Tuesday a new pledge of $25mn to support Sudan, based on its duty toward fraternal Sudanese people, bringing the total it has allocated since the outbreak of the crisis in the country to $75mn, in addition to the contributions of its civil institutions represented by Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent Society, which has exceeded $11mn up to date.

This came in Qatar’s speech delivered by HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater before the Paris conference on Sudan, which was held yesterday in the French Republic.

HE AlKhater stressed that the conference comes at a significant time in which the fraternal Sudan and its generous people are witnessing one of the harshest contemporary humanitarian tragedies, as the displacement crisis in this large country due to the ongoing military conflict.

She noted that the percentage of students outside the educational system is at the highest international level today, not to mention the atrocities, loss of life, and severe shortages of food and medicine that those people are witnessing. She reiterated the importance of contributing to returning the Sudan issue to the international agenda and placing it in its rightful place on the list of priorities of the international community.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank

Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank
Qatar's real GDP growth forecast at 2.1% this year, 3.2% in 2025: World Bank
ENERGY

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather
Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather
WEATHER

Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar

Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar
Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar
TRANSPORT

Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar

Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar
Lusail Tram users reach 5.5mln since January 2022 in Qatar
WEATHER

Qatar braces for heavy rain, wind Tuesday

Qatar braces for heavy rain, wind Tuesday
Qatar braces for heavy rain, wind Tuesday
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership

Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership
Qatar's PM stresses need to strengthen GCC-Central Asian partnership
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns
WEATHER

Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday

Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday
Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Thermal power to dominate UAE’s power mix until 2035

2.

Iraq repairs oil pipeline to Turkey

3.

3 firms in race for Baghdad Metro project

4.

Bitcoin to pass $80K with new cycle for cryptocurrencies post halving – Julius Baer

5.

Kuwait starts construction of logistics city

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Commercial Bank champions sustainability with 'Build a Bike initiative' in Qatar

2

Qatar Charity collects $13.73mln to build world's largest city for orphans

3

Qatar Charity opens orphanage in Pakistan

4

Qatari philanthropists aid Sudan orphanages

5

Qatar’s support benefits 343,000 in Bangladesh

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

AIRLINES

UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams

UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams
UAE carrier Emirates announces key appointments across commercial teams
FUNDS

New digital-assets hedge fund sets up headquarters in Abu Dhabi

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Microsoft to invest $1.5bln in UAE’s G42 for a minority stake, to join its board of directors

BLOCKCHAIN

How blockchain is making its way into Islamic finance

LATEST NEWS
1

Top Dubai developer launches luxury hotel project in RAK's Al Marjan Island

2

Middle East Energy opening put off by a day due to bad weather

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets ease on US rate cut concerns

4

Europe's STOXX nears six-week low amid geopolitical jitters; Ericsson shines

5

Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds