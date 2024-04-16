Qatar makes new pledge of $25mln to aid Sudan

Qatar announced Tuesday a new pledge of $25mn to support Sudan, based on its duty toward fraternal Sudanese people, bringing the total it has allocated since the outbreak of the crisis in the country to $75mn, in addition to the contributions of its civil institutions represented by Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent Society, which has exceeded $11mn up to date.This came in Qatar’s speech delivered by HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater before the Paris conference on Sudan, which was held yesterday in the French Republic.HE AlKhater stressed that the conference comes at a significant time in which the fraternal Sudan and its generous people are witnessing one of the harshest contemporary humanitarian tragedies, as the displacement crisis in this large country due to the ongoing military conflict.She noted that the percentage of students outside the educational system is at the highest international level today, not to mention the atrocities, loss of life, and severe shortages of food and medicine that those people are witnessing. She reiterated the importance of contributing to returning the Sudan issue to the international agenda and placing it in its rightful place on the list of priorities of the international community.