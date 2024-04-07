The total donations by the people of Qatar in the Ramadan “27th Night Challenge” to support the construction of the world's largest orphan “city” (City of Life for Orphans) amounted to more than QR50mn, amid great interaction from philanthropists, and with the participation of the influencers Abdullah al-Ghafri abd Mohamed Adnan, and journalist Dr Abdul Rahman al-Harami.

With this amount, Qatar Charity (QC) has succeeded in achieving its goal in the donation campaign for Al Hayat city for orphans, reports Arabic daily Arrayah.

The broadcast began on the “Taraweeh” programme on the Holy Qur'an Radio at 9.30pm on Friday until midnight in al-Hikma Square in the Katara Cultural District, as part of Qatar Charity’s “We prefer it over ourselves” campaign.

Al-Ghafri announced the creation of a mural that includes the names of all donors to build the orphan “city”.

Mohamed Ali al-Ghamdi, head of the Governance Sector at Qatar Charity, said that the idea of establishing the largest “city” for orphans came in order to improve the services provided to poor and needy orphans around the world, providing them with a set of free services, study materials, and educational care, so that they will have a role in the future and have a positive impact in the areas in which they live and the services of the countries they come from.

The QC is committed to bringing orphans from the countries in which it operates around the world, numbering some 70, including 34 countries where the QC has field offices.

The QC announced the opening of the fundraising effort for the City of Life for Orphans at the beginning of Ramadan this year, which is estimated to cost QR131mn.

The “City of Life for Orphans” will be a residential and educational “city” to be established by the QC in Istanbul.

It will provide basic education for 2,000 orphan students: 1,200 orphans residing in the city from various countries of the world, and 800 non-resident orphans who benefit from its various educational and health services.

The “city”, which will span an area of more than 88,000sq m, will include 22 main components, including a school, student housing, a dining hall, workshop and training buildings, playgrounds, indoor and outdoor gyms, a swimming pool, a mosque and a garden, in addition to green spaces, buildings for administration, guests and reception, and a large meeting hall.

