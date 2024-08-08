SHARJAH - The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has launched 18 new complexes in different countries during the first half of this year, costing AED6.7 million. This surpasses the 17 complexes established during the same period last year.

The new facilities include 13 complexes in Bangladesh, two in Tajikistan, two in Ghana, and one in the Philippines, targeting areas identified by donors as having the greatest need. Each complex includes various projects designed to improve local living conditions.

Funding for these projects was fully provided by donors, who expressed their desire to support specific regions. The selection of project locations is driven by donor requests.

These initiatives aim to offer essential amenities and foster sustainable living conditions in underserved residential areas. SCI works through its regional offices and implementing bodies to identify remote areas needing urgent services and conducts thorough studies to ensure all necessary project details are covered.

Mohammad Al Zari, head of the project sector at SCI, emphasised the importance of these complexes, noting their appeal to donors seeking to make a lasting impact. He highlighted a 5.8% increase in the number of complexes this year, with 18 new ones established compared to 17 last year.

Al Zari outlined the donation process, encouraging using SCI's user-friendly online donation services. Donations can also be made via bank transfer, with receipts sent to SCI's WhatsApp number. Additionally, a donation representative service is available to collect contributions directly from donors' locations, accessible via the toll-free number 80014. Contributions can also be made in person at any SCI branch.