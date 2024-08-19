ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to intensify its humanitarian efforts both regionally and internationally, boosting its track record of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in less fortunate communities.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day (WHD), H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE has topped the list of donors for humanitarian and development aid, thanks to the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He explained that the UAE's Principles of the 50 have not overlooked the humanitarian aspect, with one of the 10 principles addressing humanitarian aid, which he described as an integral part of the UAE’s journey and ethical commitments towards people facing challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE's contributions and programmes that seek to enhance humanitarian crisis response and provide sustainable solutions to drive development in communities worldwide.