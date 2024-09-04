ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed that philanthropy is a core part of the UAE's identity, a tradition established by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the Founding Fathers.

Today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to be a global leader in charitable giving, responding to humanitarian crises worldwide.

On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, which falls on 5th September each year, His Highness highlighted the UAE's leading global role in promoting the values of goodness, giving, and generosity for the happiness of humanity.

Through the country's donor agencies, authorities, and institutions, the UAE continues to fulfil its institutional and societal roles in priority humanitarian fields and sectors with great guidance, unlimited support from the UAE's leaders, and exceptional community participation.