Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nestled in the dynamic heart of Riyadh, Hilton Riyadh Olaya is excited to announce the opening of eforea Spa & Health Club, a bespoke wellness haven designed to cater to the evolving needs of a new generation of travellers and those seeking healthier lifestyles. This sanctuary provides an unparalleled setting for wellness and rejuvenation, offering an exceptional blend of traditional and innovative spa treatments inspired by the world’s most renowned spa cultures.

A serene retreat from the bustling city life, eforea Spa & Health Club brings Hilton’s globally renowned spa concept to Riyadh, offering a transformative journey through a range of meticulously crafted treatments. Guests are encouraged to ‘emerge brighter’ from an immersive selection of restorative and energising experiences. Centered around the Essentials Journey and the signature Escape Journey, each path is meticulously tailored to meet individual wellness needs. Complementing these are bespoke Enhancements—targeted mini-treatments that enrich the primary services or can be enjoyed independently. The spa also boasts luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool and an experience shower, alongside a comprehensive suite of treatments such as baths, massages, body scrubs, and wraps.

Stephen Reiter, General Manager of Hilton Riyadh Olaya, stated, “Our eforea Spa & Health Club embodies a holistic approach to wellness, offering a serene escape where guests can indulge in personalised and thoughtful wellness experiences. Every aspect of eforea has been meticulously designed to ensure it serves as an unparalleled retreat, ensuring that every guest leaves feeling renewed, uplifted, and refreshed.”

The spa’s comprehensive offerings, starting with the Essentials Journey, feature a variety of facials such as the Lumiere Brightening Facial, which revitalises the complexion with vitamin C and skin-brightening agents for a radiant finish, and the Collagen Boost Facial, aimed at reducing fine lines with potent anti-ageing formulations. The Deep Tissue Massage alleviates deep-seated tension, enhancing physical harmony, while the Tropical Renewal Ritual provides a cleansing and nourishing experience with a luxurious blend of sugar and coconut scrub enriched with monoi fruit essence, followed by a hydrating body wrap for ultimate relaxation.

The signature Escape Journeys offer a range of experiences to help guests unwind, including the Moroccan Hammam and Royal Hammam, both crafted to purify and nourish the body. The exclusive Emerge Brighter Package combines a tropical renewal ritual, personalised massage, and prodige oxygen facial to deliver radiant relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, targeted Journey Enhancements provide specialised massages for the head & face, shoulders, neck & scalp, and feet, each tailored to enhance the guest’s overall spa experience.

As Hilton Riyadh Olaya continues to redefine luxury and hospitality in the region, the addition of eforea Spa & Health Club further cements the hotel as a pinnacle of wellness. This new facility not only underscores the hotel’s commitment to exceptional service and luxury but also offers guests a distinctive space to rediscover their sense of well-being in a tranquil setting.

To make a reservation, visit the Hilton Riyadh Olaya website or call +966 58 260 5747

Follow on Insta, Facebook, and X: eforeaspaolaya

Read more about Hilton Riyadh Olaya at stories.hilton.com.

