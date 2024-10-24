Riyadh: Saudia Group has announced its participation as the Official Airline Partner of the Eighth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), taking place in Riyadh from October 29th to 31st, 2024, under the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow." This participation underscores the group’s commitment to supporting the success of major international events hosted in the Kingdom, which attract high-level leaders and decision-makers from around the world.

Attendees of the Future Investment Initiative will have the unique opportunity to explore Saudia Group's all-electric jet by Lilium, which will be prominently showcased at the event. The aircraft is designed to support sustainable aviation, improve domestic air travel, and provide a premium travel experience. It is aimed at connecting King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with Makkah and the holy sites, as well as linking various domestic airports with key projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

During the sixth edition of the FII in 2022, Saudia Group and Lilium signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of all-electric jets. Two years later, in July 2024, Saudia Group confirmed the largest global order of up to 100 electric aircraft, a landmark agreement signed in Germany, marking the largest confirmed order of its kind in the industry.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Saudia Group continues to maintain its partnership and consistent presence at international events hosted by the Kingdom, while showcasing the key pillars of our strategy. These include initiatives to connect the world to the Kingdom, modernize our fleet, expand routes, advance digital transformation, and enhance operational efficiency. Our investment in the cutting-edge all-electric jets from Lilium is a strategic move to develop a network of destinations across the Kingdom.”

The Future Investment Initiative is expected to attract over 5,000 guests and 500 speakers to discuss a wide array of vital topics, with extensive media coverage. Saudia Group's all-electric aircraft by Lilium will be a highlight of this edition, alongside the group’s display of various initiatives leveraging the latest digital services and artificial intelligence technologies.

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

