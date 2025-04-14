Dubai, UAE: The first day of IPS 2025 kicked off with high-level panel discussions and presentations highlighting the latest trends in the global real estate sector, from integrating sustainability and modern technologies to emphasizing on innovative solutions such as fractional investment platforms.

The event featured a selection of real estate leaders and experts from around the world, who discussed the challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of urban infrastructure and ways to develop more flexible and inclusive investment models in a rapidly changing global environment.

The event began with a session titled "A Roadmap for the Future of the Real Estate Sector and Urban Transformation in Dubai." Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, participated in the session. Al Marri emphasized that Dubai's real estate market is making steady progress toward achieving the goals of the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, launched in October 2024, with strong indicators confirming its growth and stability. He highlighted the exceptional performance of Dubai's real estate sector in 2024, recording transactions worth AED 761 billion in 2024, a 36% increase compared to 2023. He also reviewed the most prominent initiatives launched by DLD to achieve the goals of the 2033 strategy, which will include 30 initiatives, including the Smart Rental Index, the REES initiative, and real estate coding.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, also participated, saying: "IPS is a strategic platform that directly aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, through its effective contribution to creating an integrated investment environment that enhances transparency, supports innovation, and achieves a balance between supply and demand. We annually work to attract the most prominent local and international developers, government agencies, and investors from around the world. This year, the exhibition brings together more than 300 elite local and international real estate developers."

Al Shezawi added: "IPS contributes to achieving the pillars of the 2033 Strategy by enabling direct communication between all parties in the real estate ecosystem and providing spaces for discussion and knowledge exchange through conferences and dialogue sessions that keep pace with the latest global trends, including the main conference, the Institutional Investors Conference, and the IPS Women Conference. We are proud to have IPS as an effective partner in implementing this ambitious vision, and we will continue to work to ensure that the exhibition serves as a practical tool for driving real estate development and achieving sustainable growth in line with Dubai's ambitions for 2033 and beyond."

Global Investors Emphasize Returns, Sustainability, and Smart Innovation at IPS 2025

Moderated by Karen Trivino, 2025 First Vice President, Women’s Council of Realtors Miami, The IPS Global Leaders panel named “Global Real Estate Investments from Investors’ Perspectives – The Driving Force, Investment Strategies and Sustainability Measures for Building World-Class Infrastructure” discussed powerful insights from top real estate executives, who shared forward-thinking strategies driving world-class infrastructure development. The session highlighted sustainability as a core investment driver, with panelists emphasizing the integration of ESG principles, innovative capital allocation, and risk management in shaping the future of global real estate.

Samuel Thomas, IEREI Trainer | Adjunct Faculty-University of Denver, School of Real Estate and Construction Management- Global Real Estate highlighted the critical role of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) frameworks in the future of global real estate. Citing UN SDG Goal 11, which promotes sustainable cities and communities, Thomas pointed to Dubai as a real-time example of smart city transformation.

“Dubai is not just embracing the future of real estate—it is setting the global benchmark for it,” Thomas stated. “From the integration of ESG principles to the city's commitment to smart, sustainable growth, we are witnessing a model of how urban development can align with ethical governance and environmental responsibility.”

Thomas praised the Dubai Land Department’s close involvement in development projects, noting its hands-on approach to governance and quality control as a key driver behind the city's real estate success.

Faisal Alnasser, Chief Executive Officer - AlAndalus Property Company emphasized the evolving role of real estate in shaping modern lifestyles and business ecosystems particularly in understanding and meeting the heightened expectations of today's consumers. "Real estate is no longer just about land; it's about creating environments that enhance quality of life," Alnasser stated. He stressed the importance of continuous customer insight and the integration of advanced technologies in building design to meet these evolving demands. He believes that the most significant innovations in real estate are yet to come, urging the industry to remain agile and forward-thinking.

Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director - Reportage Group started by underscoring the UAE’s position as a prime destination for real estate investment. He highlighted the country's streamlined investment procedures and regulatory clarity as major draws for international investors. “In today’s market, sustainability must go hand in hand with cost control,” Nucera remarked. “Our goal is to provide long-term value to investors and residents by maintaining affordability without compromising environmental integrity.”

He revealed that as of Q1 2025, Reportage Group is operating entirely without leverage, a strategic move that allows cost efficiencies to be passed directly to customers. This financial discipline, he noted, is helping the group deliver robust returns on investment (ROI) exceeding 8–9%.

Nucera also touched on emerging industry trends, including the tokenization of property assets, which he sees as a transformative force in making real estate more accessible and liquid for a broader base of investors

Farook Mahmood, Chairman - FIABCI-INDIA & Managing Director of Silverline Realty, was clear that return on investment remains the ultimate priority. “Investors are loyal to one thing—profit,” he remarked, noting that every market demands its own unique strategy. "There is no 'one size fits all' in real estate,” he said, as market policies, taxation and exit strategies differ from one jurisdiction to another.

Highlighting Dubai’s strong appeal, Mahmood praised the emirate’s world-class infrastructure, construction quality, and proactive government support—all of which contribute to its reputation as a global real estate leader. He pointed out that investors have successfully navigated shifts within the Dubai market, moving from residential into commercial real estate to capture new opportunities. With Indians among the largest investors in the region, the city continues to offer high-growth potential.

Mahmood also stressed the significance of clear exit strategies for investors, along with an eye on how many times capital can be multiplied in a growing market. He urged developers and stakeholders to pay close attention to geopolitical dynamics and time-sensitive decisions, which can drastically affect investment outcomes.

Looking to the future, Mahmood identified technology and artificial intelligence as transformative forces. “Innovation is key to changing the dynamics of real estate,” he said, calling on the industry to embrace digital transformation to remain competitive and resilient in a rapidly evolving environment.

Deed Opens New Horizons for Real Estate Brokers Through Fractional Investment Platform

The first day featured several presentations, including the Deed platform, which offers an innovative solution aimed at creating new revenue streams and streamlining investment opportunities. In light of the increasing challenges facing real estate brokers, such as high lead generation costs, low conversion rates, and intense market competition, the platform focuses on enabling brokers to deliver added value to their clients through a flexible and efficient investment model.

Deed is a fractional real estate investment platform licensed by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It allows investors to own shares in luxury properties in Dubai, starting from as little as AED 500. The platform removes traditional barriers that typically prevent individuals from entering the real estate market, such as high purchase costs, complex mortgage financing, and the hassle of managing real estate assets.