Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has announced its role as the Strategic Partner for the annual Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2025. The summit, now in its 8th year, organised by Smart Way Consulting, will take place under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at the Sheraton Hotel in Manama on April 15 and 16.

Under the theme of ‘Building the Future – Smart Cities, Sustainable Growth’, the event will feature a conference and exhibition focused on the future of urban living, bringing together key stakeholders and industry experts to explore the latest developments and trends in smart city technologies, and emphasizing progress towards more sustainable and livable cities.

The summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops led by distinguished speakers and industry leaders. Participants will have the opportunity to network and collaborate with industry experts, government officials, and decision-makers fostering valuable regional and international business relationships.

Batelco by Beyon, as a proud sponsor, will showcase its latest smart city technologies and solutions, with a strong focus on the transformative power of private 5G networks. The showcase will highlight how 5G can accelerate digital transformation and empower smart cities—making them safer, more efficient, and more connected. Featured technologies will include cutting-edge IoT and 5G-enabled devices that drive smart connectivity, alongside secure, scalable solutions designed to support the development of intelligent, resilient, and sustainable urban environments.

Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla said, "We are delighted to sponsor the 8th Smart Cities Summit, the foremost event in Bahrain for smart and sustainable solutions, as the event’s strategic partner. Batelco is keen to expand its footprint within diverse sectors in Bahrain and help to redefine and elevate the standards of contemporary urban living. This event provides the ideal platform for us to showcase our portfolio and expertise in this evolving space.”

Batelco by Beyon is dedicated to advancing smart city solutions in Bahrain and has collaborated with various organizations to deploy innovative technologies throughout the Kingdom. By supporting the Summit, the company demonstrates its strong commitment to fostering the growth and expansion of smart city technology in Bahrain.

Batelco, part of the Beyon group, is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.