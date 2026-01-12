Riffa Views International School, in collaboration with the MIT Science and Technology Initiatives Program (MISTI), announced the launch of Robotics Program workshops, with the participation of 150 high school students representing 38 public and private schools.

Hosted at the Innovation Hub of Riffa Views International School for the fourth consecutive year, the program is considered the first global program specialized in advanced robotics technology delivered by MIT across the Gulf region. Previous editions of the program have achieved significant success.

This year’s program, running until 29 January 2026, comprises five specialized tracks that combine engineering, artificial intelligence, and future technologies. These include Industrial Robotic Arm, AI Vision Quest, and Electric Car Engineering, in addition to two intensive programs in AI in Marketing and Content Creation and the AI Creators Lab. The programs emphasize project-based learning, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in robotics, automation, computer vision, sustainable energy, and the development of innovative digital solutions.

The programs aim to empower high school students by enhancing their skills through direct engagement with instructors from MIT, utilizing advanced platforms and tools within an interactive learning environment. They also provide students with a unique opportunity to develop innovative thinking, teamwork, and readiness for academic and professional pathways in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Mr. Michael Donaldson, Head of Riffa Views International School, emphasized RVIS’s commitment to the sustainability of such high-impact programs and their direct role in empowering students and preparing them for future requirements. He noted that initiatives such as the MISTI programs reflect the school’s dedication to delivering advanced educational experiences that extend beyond traditional learning models and contribute to building an innovative generation capable of keeping pace with rapid developments in technology and artificial intelligence. He added that the school will continue to strengthen strategic partnerships that support applied learning and connect students with global opportunities that enhance their skills and aspirations.

