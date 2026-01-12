Dubai, UAE – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) has announced a comprehensive roadmap for the mass production, sales, delivery and after-sales service of its FX Super One vehicle, alongside its entry into the embodied AI robotics sector, as part of its five-year business execution plan.

The announcements were made during the company’s first-ever Stockholders’ Day in Las Vegas, held in parallel with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Faraday Future said FX Super One deliveries in the US will follow a three-phase structure, starting in Q2 2026 with deliveries to FX Par partners, followed by a second phase in Q3 targeting industry leaders and B2B partners, before full-scale consumer deliveries in Q4 2026 or Q1 2027. The company is targeting positive and sustainable contribution margins across the later phases.

The final US launch of FX Super One is scheduled for Q2 2026, alongside the rollout of after-sales and charging infrastructure. The vehicle will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network across North America, Japan and South Korea.

Faraday Future also announced the expansion of its Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy to include embodied AI robotics, with the company aiming to become one of the first US-based firms to commercialise humanoid robot products with positive contribution margins. Private previews of its first planned robotics products were hosted during the event.

Under its five-year plan, the company targets cumulative production and sales of 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles, driven primarily by FX Super One, the planned FX 4 model and other future models. Key target markets include the United States and the Middle East, where FX Super One deliveries have already begun.

Faraday Future said it expects to produce and sell approximately 250 units in 2026, scaling to around 5,000 units in 2027, more than 22,000 units in 2028, approximately 130,000 units in 2029 and about 250,000 units in 2030. The company is targeting positive operating cash flow within three years and gross margins of around 20%.

In the robotics segment, Faraday Future plans to hold the US launch and begin sales of its first embodied AI robotics products at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on February 4, alongside the FX Partner Summit.

Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia said 2026 would be a pivotal year for the company as it accelerates production, delivery and ramp-up of FX Super One, marking a new phase for embodied AI vehicles and robotics.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

