The expanded leadership team will strengthen partnerships with organisations in the Kingdom and the people that play a key role in realising the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The appointments mark the next phase of the School’s regional growth, following the opening of its Diriyah office and rising interest in strategic collaborations from Saudi organisations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS) has announced three senior appointments to lead its newly opened Executive Education Office in Riyadh as the School deepens its long-term commitment to supporting leadership and human-capability development in Saudi Arabia.

The new senior hires are:

Tim Landucci, Head of Office (Saudi Arabia); Director of Corporate Community

Roger Attieh, Client Director, Saudi Arabia

Monika Radia, Operations Director, Saudi Arabia

About the appointments

Tim Landucci, Head of Office (Saudi Arabia); Director of Corporate Community

Tim brings 16 years’ experience in the business school sector across senior marketing, operations and business development roles, working with more than 20 global institutions on strategic initiatives. Since joining London Business School in 2023 to lead the creation of LBS Corporate 100, a cross-sector community of brands and institutions united by a commitment to confront the challenges shaping the future of business. Tim has driven the School’s corporate engagement agenda. As Head of Office (Saudi Arabia), Tim will have overall responsibility for the Riyadh office’s business operations, partnerships and service quality and will help shape new services tailored to regional needs.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to support the launch of our new office in Saudi Arabia and work with our team to establish a strong presence in the region,” said Tim Landucci. “I am particularly excited about developing partnerships and deepening our understanding of the regional landscape to evolve the services we provide and increase the impact we have for our clients.”

Roger Attieh, Client Director, Saudi Arabia

Roger has over 12 years’ experience in executive education and leadership development across the Gulf, with a strong focus on Saudi Arabia. He will lead LBS’s client relationships in the Kingdom, managing a strategic portfolio to deliver measurable business impact and ensuring world-class delivery aligned with the School’s ambitions in the region.

Commenting on his new role, Roger said, “I’m delighted to serve leaders in Saudi Arabia at a moment of extraordinary change. Contributing to LBS’s mission here in Riyadh, where ambition and transformation are redefining the future, is both an honour and an opportunity to help expand the School’s footprint and impact.”

Monika Radia, Operations Director, Saudi Arabia

Monika is an experienced executive education professional with over 10 years of delivering large-scale leadership initiatives across Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf region. At LBS she has overseen complex programme portfolios with a focus on governance, commercial performance and senior stakeholder engagement, while building strong, trusted relationships with clients. In her new role she will lead operational delivery for LBS’s Executive Education portfolio in Saudi Arabia, strengthening national partnerships, deepening client engagement and ensuring seamless execution of high-impact programmes that support Vision 2030. “I am honoured to take on this role in Saudi Arabia,” said Monika Radia. “Establishing London Business School’s operational presence in Riyadh presents an important opportunity to deepen our engagement, strengthen partnerships and enhance the impact of our work on the ground.”

Wa’ad Alshathly, an experienced office manager from Saudi Arabia also joins the team, providing office administration and day-to-day operational support for the Riyadh office.

Why this expansion matters

LBS opened a regional presence in the Middle East with its Dubai campus in 2007 and has steadily increased engagement with Saudi organisations and leaders. The School's Executive Education Office is located in Diriyah, Riyadh and was officially opened in November 2025. The Riyadh office will enable LBS to scale local delivery and co-design programmes with partners. It will reinforce the School’s role in supporting organisations and people that are playing a key role in realising the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of their human capability.

LBS has seen substantial growth in participation from Saudi executives across its executive education and degree programmes. Through strategic collaborations with organisations such as the Diriyah Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and BSF, the School aims to support the development of thousands of leaders in the Kingdom and work with leading public and private sector organisations, to drive long-term people-centred transformation.

Notes to editors

About London Business School

London Business School's purpose is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world. In addition to its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers. The School has more than 58,000 alumni working in more than 160 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School’s 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

www.london.edu