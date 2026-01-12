Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Asset Performance Management 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment. We believe this recognition highlights AVEVA’s commitment to helping manufacturers optimize asset reliability, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency through advanced digital solutions.

Sarah Lee, Research Director for IDC Manufacturing Insights, commented:

“As manufacturers manage increasing operational complexity, APM solutions that blend advanced analytics, strong data integration, and domain-specific expertise are critical for reliability and efficiency. AVEVA’s investments in AI, hybrid modeling, and capabilities such as scenario-based strategy optimization and Monte Carlo simulation align well with industry needs for more informed, risk-aware maintenance decisions. This positioning reflects the broader industry shift toward scalable, insight-driven APM solutions that enhance asset reliability, support connected operations, and enable more resilient, data-driven manufacturing performance.”

David Bleackley, VP, Business Strategy Advanced Applications for AVEVA, said:

“We believe being recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape validates our strategy to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower industrial organizations to make data-driven decisions. Our APM suite combines advanced analytics, AI, and deep domain expertise to help customers achieve operational resilience and sustainability.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

