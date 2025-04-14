Kuwait Airways has signed a strategic partnership with FASTtelco, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Kuwait, to strengthen public-private sector cooperation and advance sustainable strategic projects under Kuwait Vision 2035.

This partnership aims to digitalise and modernise both the media and aviation sectors, enhancing the passenger experience and promoting Kuwait's rich cultural and digital heritage.

The core of the partnership is the integration of curated content from Platform 51, a digital media initiative developed by the Ministry of Information and powered by FASTtelco.

Platform 51 content will be available through Kuwait Airways' in-flight entertainment system, expanding the reach of Kuwait's national media to passengers worldwide.

The announcement was made in the presence of Saad Nafel Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary for Media Services and New Media Sector at the Ministry of Information.

Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, Chairman of Kuwait Airways, commented: "Our strategy places private sector collaboration at the heart of national development efforts. Platform 51 stands out as a pioneering media initiative, and we are proud to help carry its content to the world—especially as we enter the busy summer travel season."

He added: "This agreement represents a steppingstone toward deeper, innovation-led partnerships with the private sector that enhance our customer journey and position Kuwait as a regional leader in digital and media services."

Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, highlighted the strategic alignment of the collaboration, stating: "This partnership is in line with Ooredoo’s commitment to advancing Kuwait’s digital transformation. By delivering innovative telecom solutions, we support the government’s vision of building a sustainable digital economy."

He continued: "With Platform 51, we’ve proven our ability to merge technology and media into a replicable national model. True partnerships thrive on shared vision and synergy, and Ooredoo remains committed to empowering national talent and supporting projects that build a resilient digital future."

Saad Nafel Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary for New Media at the Ministry of Information and Chairman of the Platform 51 Coordinating Committee, concluded: "We highly value FASTtelco’s instrumental role in the success of Platform 51. Bringing this content to Kuwait Airways flights is a major milestone that reflects the strength of collaboration between the Ministry and our private sector partners. It’s an important step in delivering Kuwait’s national media message to both local and global audiences." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).