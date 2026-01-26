Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of new destinations for its 2026 summer season, including Alexandria, Zurich, Mykonos, Malaga, Sharm El Sheikh, Salalah, Antalya, Trabzon, Sarajevo, Vienna, and Bodrum.

The national carrier also introduced an exclusive 15 per cent discount on all economy class flights to and from Kuwait.

Booking is open from January 22 to February 15, 2026, and travel is valid from January 25 to April 30, 2026.

Abdulwahab Al-Shatti, Acting CEO, said the new destinations reflect Kuwait Airways’ operational plan to diversify its network and meet rising summer travel demand.

“This strategy enhances travel options and provides a distinguished experience for our customers, reflecting the status of Kuwait’s national carrier,” he noted.

Al-Shatti detailed the launch dates for the new routes: Alexandria on June 9; Sharm El Sheikh and Salalah on June 10; Zurich on June 12; Mykonos on June 14; Antalya on June 15; Trabzon, Sarajevo, and Vienna on June 16; and Bodrum on June 17.

He emphasised that passenger comfort remains a top priority, highlighting Kuwait Airways’ modern fleet equipped with advanced entertainment systems, diverse in-flight menus, and highly trained cabin crews. “Our goal is to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience from boarding until arrival,” Al-Shatti said. -TradeArabia News Service

