The full-day conference will bring together over 500 UAE healthcare professionals and will highlight the milestones in maternity and women's health, neonatal and paediatric care over 27 keynote presentations.

Dubai: Medcare Women & Children Hospital (MWCH), a leading premium multi-speciality healthcare provider in the UAE dedicated to women & children health, will host the third edition of its annual Women & Children Health Symposium at the Great Ballroom of Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on 19th April 2025.

Themed, "Women's and Children's Health: Advancing Outcomes Through Surgical and Medical Synergy," this year’s conference is anticipated to attract approximately 500 medical specialists from across the country and the region.

Reinforcing Medcare’s commitment to medical excellence and patient care, the Continuing Medical Education (CME)-accredited conference will feature 27 keynote presentations by leading voices in obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, endocrinology, genetics,, and more. Across seven thematic forums, the day long symposium will feature speeches, and panel discussions, aimed at advancing healthcare practices for women and children. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, share insights, and explore innovative approaches to improving health outcomes in these critical areas.

“Our previous symposiums have set a high benchmark, and we are excited to build on that legacy with an expanded programme this year,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres on the upcoming symposium. “By curating a programme that bridges clinical innovation with real-world applicability, we aim to foster cross-disciplinary collaboration that enhances patient care across every stage of life, from pregnancy through infancy and beyond, raising standards in maternal and paediatric care,” she added.

The third annual Medcare Women & Children Health Symposium promises a comprehensive and diverse program of innovative discussions in the domains of women's and children's health. Key sessions in the women's health segment include women's health updates: cutting-edge breakthroughs in gynaecology and oncology, navigating women's health challenges across life stages, and modern obstetric advancements. These sessions will cover a variety of topics, ranging from hormonal disorders, obesity, thyroid and breast cancer, overactive bladder, fibroids, PCOS-related subfertility, new endometrial cancer staging, endometriosis, menopause, placenta previa and accreta, and instrumental deliveries.

Dr. Ahmed Abdelhameed, Medical Director of Medcare Women & Children Hospital and Medcare Medical Centres expressed his excitement about this year’s symposium by saying: We are so pleased to have attracted such a large number of medical professionals under one roof at our annual women & children health symposium. This is a testament that medical professionals are always on the look out for scientific forums that will bring them up to speed with the latest medical practices and we are very proud to be a leader in women and child health and share our expertise with the region.

The children's health program, which would run concurrently, would include sessions on 'Evolving Paediatric Practices', 'Challenging Cases in Paediatric Care', and 'Unlocking the Secrets of Paediatric Nutrition'. The symposium will cover developments in paediatric surgery, gastrointestinal, pulmonary medicine, neonatology, cardiology, and endocrinology. Primary topics of discussion will include early detection of congenital heart defects, severe constipation, paediatric liver failure, asthma, recurrent fever, sepsis, PICU emergencies, enteral and parenteral nutrition for preterm infants, childhood obesity, nutritional deficiencies, and cutting-edge gene therapy for rare conditions such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Both maternal and paediatric specialists will participate in sessions focused on foetal medicine, maternal-foetal neurology, anaesthesia in obstetrics, and updates on vaccines and immunisations, emphasizing the interconnected nature of care for women and children.

Since its beginning in 2023, the symposium has established itself as a premier platform for encouraging dialogues and driving innovation in maternity and paediatric healthcare. Building on the success of previous editions, which have already drawn over 800 healthcare professionals, the 2025 edition seeks to reach a wider demographic by bringing together prominent global and regional experts to highlight the most recent innovations in the area.

With seven estimated CME points available, the third annual Women & Children Health Symposium promises to be a significant event for clinicians seeking to stay at the forefront of patient care for women and children.

About Medcare Women & Children Hospital:

Medcare Women & Children Hospital is a flagship facility under the Medcare network, dedicated to offering world-class medical care for women and children. Specialties include obstetrics, gynaecology, fertility, paediatrics, neonatology, and adolescent medicine. MWCH is part of the Aster DM Healthcare group, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the region.