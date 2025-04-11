Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved top ranking globally for on-time performance (OTP) in both departure and arrival times for March 2025. According to a report by Cirium, an independent aviation analytics company, Saudia achieved an impressive arrival OTP rate of 94.07% and a departure OTP rate of 94%, operating over 16,000 flights during this period.

This remarkable achievement underscores Saudia's commitment to enhancing the travel experience by prioritizing time efficiency—a critical factor in guest satisfaction.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Maintaining operational efficiency is a cornerstone of Saudia’s new strategic objectives. Our on-time performance reflects the cohesive efforts across all group companies, operating as an integrated aviation ecosystem. This alignment supports the remarkable advancements in the Kingdom’s aviation sector under Saudi Vision 2030, enabling us to effectively manage and operate an average of over 540 flights daily by leveraging staff expertise and utilizing cutting-edge digital systems.”

Looking ahead, Saudia plans to expand its fleet with an additional 118 aircraft over the coming years—augmenting its current fleet of 147 planes—to further enhance flight frequency and capacity. This expansion aligns with its strategy to recruit skilled national talents for aircraft operation and maintenance according to global aviation standards.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.