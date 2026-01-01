Bahrain – Apparel Group continues to strengthen its fashion portfolio with the expansion of internationally loved womenswear brand Forever New across the GCC, reinforcing its commitment to bringing globally relevant, contemporary brands to the region.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Forever New is known for its modern, feminine designs that celebrate confidence, elegance, and individuality. The brand offers fashion-forward collections across occasion wear, everyday essentials, and statement pieces, thoughtfully designed for the modern woman and the moments that matter most to her.

Forever New’s growing presence in the region reflects the increasing demand for premium yet accessible womenswear that blends global trends with timeless style. With carefully curated collections and attention to detail, the brand resonates strongly with women seeking polished silhouettes, elevated fabrics, and versatile wardrobe staples.

“Forever New is a brand that truly understands today’s woman and her lifestyle. Its focus on modern femininity, quality, and wearable elegance makes it a strong addition to our portfolio. We see immense potential for the brand in the region, where fashion-conscious consumers are constantly looking for styles that feel both aspirational and relevant,” said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.

“Our partnership with Apparel Group has been instrumental in Forever New’s growth across the Gulf. Their deep understanding of the regional consumer, strong retail expertise, and proven track record in building global fashion brands have enabled us to scale thoughtfully and successfully in the market. Together, we are focused on expanding Forever New’s footprint across the GCC, delivering elevated retail experiences and collections that resonate with women in the region,” Said Mr. Dipendra Goenka, Founder & CEO of Forever New.

As part of its expansion journey, Forever New has strengthened its regional presence with the opening of three stores this month. This includes the launch of two new stores in Bahrain on the same day — at City Centre Bahrain and Marassi Galleria Mall — along with an earlier opening this month at Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Building on this momentum, the brand is set to continue its regional expansion with the launch of four additional stores next month at The Galleria, Abu Dhabi; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Mall of Qatar, Qatar; and Riyadh Park, Saudi Arabia.

With this expansion roadmap, Forever New is set to close the year 2026 with a total of 17 stores across the Gulf region, reinforcing its strong momentum and long-term commitment to the market in partnership with Apparel Group.

About Forever New

Forever New is a global women’s fashion brand that creates lasting collections designed to elevate and add to women’s own personal style, giving her the confidence to feel beautiful in every moment. Across the world we take an active role in supporting communities, taking care of the environment. We celebrate the diversity and strength of women as we continually look for new ways to help improve the world around us.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.