Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BEYOND Developments, the fast-rising name in Dubai luxury real estate, has launched The Mural, its fourth project within its 8 million sq. ft Dubai Maritime City masterplan. A true design statement, The Mural blends architectural artistry with an extraordinary waterfront lifestyle offering investors high capital appreciation and unique luxury living that matches their aspirations.

Building on the phenomenal success of its third project Sensia, sold out within two days of launch, The Mural marks another architectural and artistic triumph for BEYOND. A landmark addition to Dubai Maritime City, it redefines the relationship between nature and urban design, offering residents a tranquil waterfront environment while contributing to Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape.

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer, BEYOND Developments, said: “Investor confidence in Dubai is unstoppable, as evidenced by its No. 1 FDI ranking for four consecutive years. We are responding with decisive action, securing prime strategic locations to fuel growth and deliver value. The rapid success of our projects so far, powered by a diverse international investor base, testifies to a dynamic trajectory inspired by our home city.”

BEYOND’s earlier projects including Saria, Orise, and Sensia, have consistently attracted discerning investors from across the MENA region, Europe, Asia, and America. This widespread interest reflects the strength of Dubai’s real estate sector and the growing recognition of BEYOND’s commitment to deliver visionary, design-led developments that stand out on the global stage. Dubai’s progressive regulatory framework and adoption of proptech innovations offer investors confidence and security, essential for significant capital deployment

Strategically positioned at the tip of Dubai Maritime City and adjacent to a master-planned forest, The Mural’s dual waterfront-and-greenery setting shaped the architectural design, which seamlessly integrates nature and urban living.

Taqi added: “The Mural reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in waterfront living. Every aspect is meticulously designed to focus on maximizing the residential experience on an incredible site and raising the bar for Dubai’s luxury real estate sector.”

Designed by British architectural firm BENOY, The Mural’s striking silhouette comprises two interlocking volumes, tilted toward the water and forest. Lush landscaping is incorporated into the façade through planters, while generous terraces maximize natural light, views, and outdoor living.

The 36-storey tower offers a selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, duplexes, maisonettes, and a penthouse. The resort-style amenities for residents include a state-of-the-art gym, an infinity pool complex, landscaped terraces, BBQ and dining areas, and a dedicated yoga zone. Families benefit from children’s play areas and green spaces, while remote workers can utilize outdoor co-working areas. The Mural’s crown jewel, the Sky Terrace on level 32, offers Jacuzzis, tanning terraces, and sky dining.

The Mural is BEYOND’s fourth project and a testament to the company’s rapid growth and vision. It is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.