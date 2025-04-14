ITIDA Reinforces Egypt’s Position as a Premier Destination for Engineering R&D and AI-Driven Offshoring Services

Banha Emerges as a Key Engineering and AI Hub Supporting Global Supply Chain

Banha, Al-Qalyubia — Egypt: Demonstrating Egypt’s potential as a hub for high-value digital services, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat visited the Banha office of Silicon Expert, a subsidiary of Fortune 133 company Arrow Electronics, alongside Al-Qalyubia Governor Major General Ayman Attia and Chair of the ICT Committee at the House of Representatives MP Ahmed Badawi. The delegation was received by ITIDA CEO Ahmed El-Zaher and Kareem Al Tobgy, Country Manager of Silicon Expert.

The visit underscored Egypt’s potential as a regional hub for advanced engineering services and predictive analytics. With over 500 specialized engineers in Egypt—primarily based in Banha—Silicon Expert plays a critical role in strengthening the resilience and intelligence of global electronics supply chains"

Silicon Expert’s investment in Banha affirms that Egypt’s digital talent extends far beyond Cairo,” said Dr. Talaat.

Talaat added: “The offshoring industry is not reliant on production inputs, but rather on human intellect, creativity, and skilled talent — the true foundation of this sector. That’s why we are committed to providing training initiatives across governorates to build a robust pipeline of qualified professionals for companies in the offshoring space.”

Founded in 2000, Silicon Expert is a global leader in electronic component engineering and supply chain risk analytics. The company supports thousands of clients—including Fortune 500 firms in aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors—by delivering clean, actionable data through AI-powered platforms.

Banha: A Strategic Data Hub

Silicon Expert’s Banha office operates as a core data and analytics center, strategically positioned near Banha and Menoufia Universities, tapping into a highly skilled talent pipeline. The site’s proximity to academic institutions supports robust collaboration in R&D, internships, and talent development—reinforcing Egypt’s long-term competitiveness in the digital economy.

“Our Banha hub employs 350 engineers working across data science, automation, and AI disciplines, delivering services to nearly 53 countries,” noted Kareem Al Tobgy. “This reflects our commitment to Egypt as a center of innovation and global delivery.”

Enabling Egypt’s Digital Transformation

Silicon Expert’s expansion aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 and the national strategy for digital transformation. The company is contributing to:

Localization of advanced tech capabilities , with a focus on engineering R&D and AI applications.

, with a focus on engineering R&D and AI applications. Upskilling of local talent , through training and partnerships with universities.

, through training and partnerships with universities. Job creation in governorates outside of Cairo, reinforcing regional development and inclusive growth.

During the visit, the Minister also emphasized the importance of MCIT’s training programs across Egypt, designed to equip youth with the digital skills needed to join global offshoring and innovation-driven industries.

ITIDA’s Role in Supporting High-Tech Investment

ITIDA CEO Ahmed El-Zaher reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for companies like Silicon Expert:

“The growing footprint of global companies such as Silicon Expert highlights Egypt’s unique value proposition—skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and tailored government support. At ITIDA, we facilitate access to ready talent, streamlined operations, and customs support for EDA and electronics firms looking to expand in Egypt.”

El-Zaher also noted ITIDA’s efforts to boost Egypt’s profile as a destination for engineering, R&D, and value-added digital services, particularly in fast-growing verticals like electronics design, AI, and analytics.

Broader Visit to Al-Qalyubia

The visit formed part of the ICT Minister’s wider tour in Al-Qalyubia Governorate, which included the inauguration of upgraded post offices, an inspection of telemedicine and telecom facilities, and a visit to Creativa Innovation Hub. There, the Minister met with young entrepreneurs, freelancers, trainees, and graduates of MCIT-led programs. Earlier that day, he witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry and the Governorate aimed at enhancing citizens' digital skills.