Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Airports worldwide, especially in the Middle East, are investing heavily in acquiring new technologies as they expand their capacities and upgrade facilities to remain at the competitive edge of the industry.

As the airports work their way to become multimodal mobility hubs, they are integrating digital platforms, hyper-personalizing passenger experiences, and adopting newer technologies for their processing and security systems, baggage handling systems, and flight information displays.

They are increasingly utilizing AI-driven analytics, biometric identification, and IoT integration. The ever-rising air travel demand has prompted them to enhance their efficiency levels and make their systems scalable to handle rising passenger flows and efficiently handle operational complexities.

Aviation industry technology giant SITA says the key to its success, now and in the near future, lies in adopting technologies like AI, Machine Learning, automation, and biometrics. The smart airports concept and digitalization have been helping them make their operations future-ready. The global smart airport market size is projected to reach US$24.3 billion by 2032. According to Ken Research, the Middle East smart airports market is expected to have an investment of US$30 billion in the future.

The 25th edition of the Airport Show, one of the world’s largest B2B airport industry platforms taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 12 to 14 in 2026, will offer deep insights into the newest and future pipeline of technology and innovation across the entire airport ecosystem.

The Airport Show will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. It will bring together more than 120 buyers from over 50 airports and aviation authorities from more than 30 countries. The three-day trade show will have over 150 exhibitors from across the world.

Ample deal-making and networking opportunities with decision-makers

The Airport Show represents a genuine opportunity or global and regional exhibitors to connect and meet with the decision-makers in the aviation sector across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

The participants would be able to explore deal-making opportunities with the CEOs of the airports in the Middle East, which, as per the ACI World, is among the two regions that are poised to spend US$240 billion during the 2025-2035 period for upgrading existing facilities and building new airports, to strengthen their positions as aviation hubs.

The B2B platform will also offer the opportunity to secure exclusive meetings with decision-makers through the Hosted Buyers Program designed to enable exhibitors to meet key officials representing major world airports and explore potential deals and their future requirements for technologies and products.

By 2027, approximately 74 percent of airports are expected to have biometrically enabled self-boarding gates in place.

The Middle East posted an impressive 28 percent increase in overall connectivity. On average, connectivity across all airports rose by 14 percent. The Middle East has seen both intra-regional and intercontinental connectivity exceeding the pre-pandemic levels by a significant margin of 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) will take place on its sidelines, along with Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum, and Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East Forum as co-located conferences.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, organizers of the Airport Show, said: “Technology is no longer a collection of standalone tools but form part of the backbone of airport operations. As airports become smarter, greener, and more connected, their operations are getting reshaped.”

She added: “The airport of the future will be a technologically-advanced and passenger-centric hub with a seamless travel experience. Their endeavours to be best-in-class are challenging and tough. Undoubtedly, their preparations are all directed bettering the future prospects.”

She says airports have been working to ensure that their every touchpoint is integrated, orchestrated, and measured in real time. Technology is no longer a collection of standalone tools but the operating system that powers every function of an airport.

A report by Oliver Wyman, ACI World, and Sustainable Tourism Global Centre, noted that the coming time will see wide “advances in biometrics, AI, Machine Learning, 3D printing, and automation disrupting traditional airport operating models and transforming the passenger experience and enhancing efficiency. The passenger experience will be customized, on-demand, contactless, and efficient.”

The utilization of AI and biometric data to ensure smooth and safe travel experiences will become the standard by 2030, two decades before the air passenger numbers reach the 10 billion mark. The world has been witnessing a surge in passenger and cargo volumes, an increase in flight frequency, and connections to new cities. The industry stakeholders considers the Airport Show as a platform where they can comfortably explore newest technologies and source them directly from the exhibiting companies.

