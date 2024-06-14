Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Dubai-based Broaden Energy have agreed to establish an AED 1 billion ($272 million) hydrogen equipment manufacturing complex in Abu Dhabi.

This complex, which will be the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, aims to be a top 10 producer of green hydrogen by 2031, with an output target of 1.4 million tons per year.

The project will support the goals of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) to advance sustainability, develop value chains and strengthening the emirate’s position an industrial hub.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

