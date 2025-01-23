Eng. Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology explained that the Ministry will work during this year to set up the first hydrogen station in the Sultanate of Oman. The ministry, added the minister, will also launch a unified platform for electric chargers, in addition to the executive plan to replace government vehicles with electric ones in several stages, expand the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles and implement the green lanes project for trucks using hydrogen.

He pointed out that the Ministry aims to implement a number of projects during 2025, most notably: launching the first phase of the Omani language model, establishing the Artificial Intelligence Studio (first phase), launching the National Open Data Platform, in addition to operating the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center.

Regarding the most key targets of the government digital transformation program for 2025, Eng. Al Ma’awali indicated that the unified national portal for e-government services will be launched, as 80 percent of basic priority government services are made available via the Internet, while the level of maturity of digital transformation in the government sector has reached 80 percent.

