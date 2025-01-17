ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2025 (WAM) -- Officials participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 highlighted the significant transformation of the hydrogen sector in recent years, driven by large-scale projects that demonstrate the immense potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the event, which runs until 18th January, officials said the hydrogen sector is poised for unprecedented growth in 2025, driven by its integration into numerous industries and its adoption across various sectors.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META), said that green hydrogen, produced from renewable sources, will play an increasingly important role in sustainable aviation fuel and improve its efficiency.

He emphasised that the aviation industry is committed to introducing this biofuel to achieve global sustainability goals.

He highlighted the strong partnership with the UAE and national entities, including the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium (SBRC), which comprises Masdar Institute, Khalifa University, Etihad Airways, and other leading entities in this field.

He stressed that research has resulted in the production of biofuel that has been successfully used to power aircraft operated by the national carrier, Etihad Airways.

Ghata-Aura also reaffirmed Boeing's commitment to strengthening its relations with the UAE and working towards achieving significant and sustainable progress in the aviation sector.

He explained that the company continues to support major airlines such as Emirates and Etihad Airways, which operate approximately 300 Boeing aircraft, emphasising their efforts to meet the needs of these airlines and support their future expansion.

The President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye and Africa said the company is working closely with the UAE to support an environment of innovation and places great importance on sustainability through initiatives that support the development of innovative and environmentally friendly solutions.

For her part, Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council, affirmed that the hydrogen sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reflecting unprecedented global development, adding that investment in this sector has reached very encouraging levels, with committed capital increasing sevenfold in the past four years.

She explained that the Hydrogen Council currently oversees more than 430 projects worldwide, indicating the maturity of the sector and the progress of projects towards actual implementation. She added that the next phase will focus on building integrated ecosystems to support commercial demand for hydrogen.

Jemelkova commended the leading role of the UAE and the region in supporting global initiatives to develop the hydrogen sector, noting the recent joining of Masdar to the board of directors of the Hydrogen Council.

She expressed her desire to intensify cooperation with the UAE and the region to drive the growth of hydrogen projects regionally and globally.

The CEO of the Hydrogen Council stated that 2025 will be a pivotal year for the hydrogen sector, as efforts will focus on activating policies and the regulatory framework and driving the momentum of project implementation on the ground. She emphasised that leading markets will play a key role in accelerating the pace of growth.