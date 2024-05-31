Saudi Arabia reported $240 million in venture capital (VC) funding in Q1 2024, earning the top spot in SME funding in the MENA region this year

Out of 35 deals reported in Saudi, the top investment was secured by SaaS provider Salla, which raised $130 million in a pre-IPO investment round. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.