PHOTO
For private equity, 47.8% of institutions surveyed had 20% or more of their assets invested in the asset class in 2022. Watch the Zawya video here.
Private equity and real estate continue to be favoured by investors
PHOTO
For private equity, 47.8% of institutions surveyed had 20% or more of their assets invested in the asset class in 2022. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.