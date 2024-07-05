This follows a recent partnership between Dar Global, the Dubai-based luxury property developer listed on the London Stock Exchange, and The Trump Organization

The project marks the second Trump collaboration following last week’s announcement of the Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.