Royal Private Offices (RPOs) have become one of the key drivers behind the creation of new sovereign wealth funds in the region

The emergence of RPOs in the Gulf in recent years has prompted the establishment of additional or parallel entities in states where funds already existed.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.