Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Tuesday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,325.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,354.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,882 for buying and EGP 4,908 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold fell to EGP 4,660 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,685 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,994.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,015.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound registered EGP 37,280 for purchasing and EGP 37,480 for selling.