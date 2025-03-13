DP World (DPW) reported a drop of 28.9% in its 2024 profit attributable to owners after separately disclosed items at $591 million

The global port operator reported 2% lower net profit for 2024 at $1.5 billion on higher finance costs and uncertain outlook due to geopolitical risks and changing global trade landscape.

