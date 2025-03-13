Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Ports Company (AD Ports) posted a growth in net profit after tax to AED 1.77 billion in 2024, compared with AED 1.36 billion in 2023.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.27 last year from AED 0.21 in 2023, according to the consolidated income statements.

AD Ports generated revenue worth AED 17.28 billion in 2024, marking an annual leap from AED 11.67 billion.

Furthermore, the adjusted EBITDA increased to AED 4.50 billion as of 31 December 2024, compared to AED 2.66 billion in the same period a year earlier.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, AD Ports registered net profits worth AED 1.28 billion and revenue of AED 12.72 billion.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher