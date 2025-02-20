Riyadh: Saudi Logistics Services Company (SAL) witnessed an annual leap of 29.77% in net profit to SAR 3.32 billion during 2024, compared to SAR 3.65 billion.

Revenues climbed by 12.24% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.63 billion as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 1.45 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) hiked to SAR 8.27 last year from SAR 6.37 in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the company posted 57.80% higher net profits at SAR 519.40 million, compared to SAR 329.13 million in 9M-23.

Cash Dividends

The board members decided, on 19 February, to disburse cash dividends amounting to SAR 106.40 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

SAL will pay out a dividend of SAR 1.33 per share, equivalent to 13.30% of the share’s nominal value, for 80 million eligible shares.

