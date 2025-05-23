Riyadh - Tabuk Cement Company recorded net profits of SAR 13.04 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reflecting an annual drop of 28.35% from SAR 18.20 million.

The revenues decreased by 22.25% to SAR 67.68 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 87.05 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 0.14 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.20 in the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q1-25 surged by 43.92% from SAR 9.06 million in Q4-24, while the revenues declined by 16.19% from SAR 80.76 million.

In 2024, the net profits of Tabuk Cement leaped by 430.05% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 79.56 million from SAR 15.01 million.

The revenues soared by 29.53% to SAR 343.36 million as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 265.08 million in 2023.

The EPS hit SAR 0.88 last year, versus SAR 0.17 a year earlier.

During the January-June 2024 period, Tabuk Cement posted 61.89% higher net profits at SAR 47.45 million, compared with SAR 29.31 million in H1-23.

