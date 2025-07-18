Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the week up 0.81 percent, adding 88.01 points to its tally, reaching 10,915 points, approaching the 11,000-point barrier.

This was supported by the real estate sector, which achieved the highest weekly gains of 2.87 percent, followed by the banking and financial services sector with 1.3 percent. The telecommunications sector was the only loser this week, losing 0.30 percent.

In this context, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa predicted in his remarks to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that if the general index continues its current pace of rise, it will break the 11,000-point barrier next week, saying that the market is in a state of balance and stability and is maintaining its support points.

The financial market analyst noted that the general index has benefited from the positive results of listed companies that have disclosed their data so far, describing these profits as expected. He noted that local and foreign portfolios are currently in a state of excitement, awaiting the results of the remaining companies’ interim dividend distributions.

Bouhlaiqa noted an increasing inflow of foreign portfolios into the Qatari market, seeking investment opportunities. Their recent performance has been marked by monitoring the supply and demand for shares of listed companies.

Bouhaliqa stressed the need for investors to focus on the movement of leading stocks across various sectors in the coming period, particularly in the industrial, insurance, and telecommunications sectors, to facilitate investment decisions during a period marked by significant performance gains.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

