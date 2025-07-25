Riyadh – Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Ceramics) recorded a leap of 3,737.25% in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025.

Saudi Ceramics generated SAR 133.26 million net income as of 30 June 2025 compared with SAR 3.47 million in the same period a year ago, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.34 in H1-25 from SAR 0.05 in H1-24.

Moreover, the revenue grew by 8.49% to SAR 674.72 million during January-June 2025 from SAR 621.91 million in the corresponding half last year.

Quarterly Income Statements

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Saudi Ceramics turned to net profits worth SAR 112.44 million against net losses of SAR 11.44 million in Q2-24.

The company posted 5.06% revenue growth to SAR 290.12 million in Q2-25 compared to SAR 276.15 million in Q2-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits posted in Q2-25 were 440% higher than SAR 20.82 million in Q1-25, while the revenue shrank by 24.56% from SAR 384.60 million.

