Riyadh – Alinma Bank announced SAR 3.08 billion net profits generated during the first half (H1) of 2025.

The net income marked a 12.81% increase from SAR 2.73 billion in H1-24, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) leveled up to SAR 1.15 as of 30 June 2025 compared with SAR 1.06 in the same period a year earlier.

Moreover, the clients’ deposits grew by 11.97% to SAR 229.94 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 205.35 billion in the same half last year.

The assets totaled SAR 297.21 billion at the end of June 2025, surging by 14.25% from SAR 260.13 billion as of 30 June 2024.

The investments hit SAR 51.63 billion in H1-25, signaling a 10.74% growth from SAR 46.63 billion in H1-24.

Income Statements for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Alinma Bank posted an 11.06% profit increase to SAR 1.57 billion compared with SAR 1.41 billion in Q2-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits registered in Q2-25 were 4.33% higher than SAR 1.50 billion in Q1-25.

Cash Dividends

The board of Alinma Bank decided to disburse SAR 0.30 per share, representing 3% of the share par value, as a cash dividend for Q2-25.

The Saudi lender will pay a total of SAR 746.16 million for 2.48 billion eligible shares.

Moreover, the eligibility and distribution dates for Q2-25 dividends will be 7 and 21 August 2025, respectively.

It is worth noting that board previously proposed cash dividends worth SAR 745.16 million for Q1-25.

