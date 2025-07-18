Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank’s standalone net profits after tax fell 78.9% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 1.382 billion, compared to EGP 6.552 billion, according to the bank’s financial indicators released on July 17th.

Standalone revenues also plunged 19.2% YoY to EGP 13.197 billion from EGP 16.341 billion in H1 2024.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches across the country.